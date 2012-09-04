FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian carbon payout to coal generators in doubt-paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Australian carbon payout to coal generators in doubt-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Australian federal government will not pay the country’s top polluting brown coal-fired electricity generators compensation to shut down after negotiations with their owners broke down, the Australian Financial review reported on Wednesday.

The paper said government talks with Hazelwood, which is owned by International Power GDF Suez, and Yallourn, which is owned by TRUenergy, failed to agree on a price acceptable to both sides.

TRUenergy is a wholly owned unit of Hong Kong-listed power utility CLP Holdings, which has planned to float its Australian unit in November.

Sources familiar with CLP’s plan told Reuters last month that the initial public offering could be pushed back to the first quarter of 2013 and that the company was also weighing other options to finance its operations in Australia.

Australian Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson is expected to disclose the outcome of talks with power generators over contracts for closure on Wednesday, the paper reported.

In March, Australia’s Climate Change Department said Hazelwood, Yallourn and Loy Yang A power station will share A$760 million in government cash grants to help them curb greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the plan, Yallourn W power station was to receive A$257.5 million, Hazelwood power station A$265 million, and Loy Yang A$240 million.

The paper said negotiations have been complicated by the fall in international carbon prices, which increased the value of coal power stations.

Australia introduced a carbon tax on July 1 and plans to move to a floating carbon price from July 2015 as part of its efforts to fight carbon emissions and combat global warming.

Australia accounts for just 1.5 percent of global emissions but is the developed world’s biggest per-capita carbon emitter, due to a reliance on burning coal to generate about 80 percent of the country’s electricity. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.