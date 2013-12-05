Australia's carbon fund a windfall for big polluters -analysts

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australia risks wasting up to A$2 billion ($1.8bn) of its planned Emissions Reduction Fund if it goes ahead with moves to give big polluters carbon credits based on historical efficiency levels, analysts Reputex said on Thursday.

The A$2.55 billion fund, known as ERF, is the cornerstone of the conservative government’s strategy to achieve its target of cutting Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions to 5 percent below 2000 levels by 2020.

Under the policy, set to be implemented next year, the government will set out emissions intensity baselines for industries and power generators based on five-year historical averages, and pay companies that beat those baselines for the emission cuts they achieve.

But emissions intensity is steadily falling in Australia, according to Melbourne-based Reputex, meaning most of the carbon cuts the government wants to achieve have already been made.

“As a result, nearly $2 billion of the government’s total $2.55 billion ERF could be spent acquiring ‘grey’ emissions reductions,” said Bret Harper, head of research at Reputex.

He added that the biggest polluters would stand to gain the most from the arrangements, because the more companies emit, the more emission reduction credits they could get.

Big polluters would be able to offer the credits to the ERF very cheaply, squeezing out project developers running operations that actually reduce emissions, Harper said.

If the government wants the ERF to be efficient, baselines must be set tighter, he added.

“A tighter baseline would curb supply of grey credits from industry, and as a result would mean that the ERF could financially support much greater abatement from industry and land-use,” he said.

The government’s climate policy, known as the Direct Action Plan, is expected to come into force from July next year, when Australia’s new Senate is likely to repeal the former Labor government’s carbon pricing scheme. (Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Joseph Radford)