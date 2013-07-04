UPDATE 1-Australia's Crown wins approval for Sydney casino

(Adds quote from premier, details on development plans, background)

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Ltd won conditional government approval on Thursday for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney, dealing a blow to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group.

The decision, which strips Echo of its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney, is designed to boost competition to increase the harbourside city’s share of the booming Asian gambling market.

It also spells the end of Echo’s plans to spend A$1.1 billion ($997.54 million) on new luxury hotels and an expansion of its existing Star casino.

“What was clear was the need to inject competition,” New South Wales Premier Barry O‘Farrell told reporters.

Australia’s 13 casinos currently capture just one percent of the $34 billion market for high-roller gamblers in Asia annually. The southern Chinese territory of Macau is the global gambling capital, while the Philippines and Singapore are major regional players.

Billionaire James Packer, who controls Crown, has made no secret of the fact the VIP suite planned for his A$1 billion waterside hotel and residential development is designed to attract wealthy Chinese tourists amid intense competition.

Crown and Echo, which currently holds the exclusive casino licence in Sydney until November 2019, lodged rival plans last month, with the government stressing only one could go ahead.

Echo had proposed paying the government A$250 million in cash to remain the exclusive operator for another 15 years, but the government said Crown’s offer of higher taxes was more attractive.

O‘Farrell said the government will now hold talks with Crown to reach a binding deal with additional conditions, including an upfront A$100 million ($90.69 million) licence fee and guaranteed payments to the government of more than A$1 billion over the first 15 years of full operation.

The government will also impose a 29 percent tax rate rather than the 27.5 percent proposed by Crown.

Crown sold a 10 percent stake in Echo in May, a move market watchers interpreted that Crown was confident of winning approval for its plan.

Shares in both companies were suspended just prior to the announcement, when Crown was up 2.2 percent at A$12.21 and Echo was down 4.3 percent at A$2.91. ($1 = 1.1027 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)