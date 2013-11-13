Australia's Reef Casino Trust surges 41 pct on bid proposal from tycoon

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Reef Casino Trust surged 41 percent to six year highs on Wednesday after Chinese tycoon Tony Fung offered to buy all the units in the company, valuing it at A$214 million ($199 million).

Reef was in discussion with Aquis Casino Acquisitions Pty Ltd, controlled by Fung, after receiving a non-binding proposal to buy all the units at a cash price of A$4.354 per unit, the trust company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reef Casino Trust owns the only casino in the Australian city of Cairns near the Great Barrier Reef and the offer is priced at a 53 percent premium to Reef’s closing price on Tuesday.

Shares in Reef jumped 40.9 percent to A$4.00 by 0017 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)