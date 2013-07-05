FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown surges 6 pct, Echo falls 4.5 percent on casino decision
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
July 5, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Crown surges 6 pct, Echo falls 4.5 percent on casino decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Crown Ltd surged as much as 6 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it won conditional government approval for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney.

Shares in rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group Ltd , which will lose its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney as a result of the decision, slumped around 4.5 percent.

The New South Wales state government, which will now discuss a binding agreement with Crown, said it wanted to boost competition and increase Sydney’s share of the booming Asian gambling market.

Crown shares were at A$12.87 while Echo shares were at A$2.79 at 0010 GMT. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.