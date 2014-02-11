FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Commonwealth Bank says first-half earnings up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Commonwealth Bank says first-half earnings up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sydney, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, , the country’s biggest lender by market value, reported a 14 percent rise in first half earnings on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts as net interest income grew despite ongoing pressure on its margins.

CBA reported cash earnings of A$4.27 billion ($3.86 billion) for the six months to December 31. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had, on average, expected earnings of A$4.15 billion.

Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.1072 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.