Commonwealth Bank in record annual profit, H2 results beat forecasts
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

Commonwealth Bank in record annual profit, H2 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation’s biggest lender by market value, reported record annual cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($7.1 billion), with second-half results beating forecasts.

It was CBA’s fourth consecutive year of record profits, with the bank drawing strength from a steady flow of plain vanilla retail deposits.

In the six-months to end-June, CBA booked cash profit of A$4.04 billion, above a A$3.54 billion reported a year ago and stronger than a consensus forecast of A$3.84 billion from five analysts.

Cash profit excludes one-off and non-cash accounting items.

$1 = 1.1002 Australian dollars Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

