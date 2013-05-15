UPDATE 1-Australia's CBA posts 8.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit, on track for record year

(Adds details on earnings, share price)

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s top lender by market value, is on track for another record full-year profit after reporting an 8.6 percent rise in third-quarter cash earnings to A$1.9 billion ($1.88 billion) on Wednesday.

CBA said the result, which compared with A$1.75 billion a year ago, reflected a combination of conservative management and modest growth in the credit market.

In line with Australia’s other “Big Four” banks -- New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, National Australia Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corp -- CBA was able to increase its net interest margin by not fully passing on a series of central bank rate cuts over the past couple of years.

All four did pass on last week’s quarter percentage point cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in full.

The third-quarter result brings CBA’s cash profits so far this financial year to A$5.7 billion, leaving it on track to beat last year’s cash profit of A$7.1 billion.

Net profit for the quarter was also about A$1.9 billion. The bank did not report a revenue figure.

Tier I capital, a measure of a bank’s ability to absorb unforeseen losses, dropped to 10.3 percent from 10.6 percent the previous quarter.

CBA reported growth in key household deposits over the quarter, but warned that deposit margins remained under pressure in a competitive market.

The bank’s shares were down 0.9 percent at A$72.73 in midmorning trade.

CBA reports on a different schedule to its three peers, who in recent weeks reported second-half earnings that took the quartet to a record half-year total of A$13.2 billion.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.