in an hour
Australia's money-laundering watchdog launches civil lawsuit against CBA
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
August 3, 2017 / 4:03 AM / in an hour

Australia's money-laundering watchdog launches civil lawsuit against CBA

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's anti money-laundering regulator said on Thursday it launched civil legal proceedings against the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.

The bank, Australia's biggest mortgage lender, failed to report suspicious matters "either on time or at all involving transactions totalling over A$77 million ($61 million)", the regulator, AUSTRAC, said in a statement.

Commonwealth Bank, in a statement on its website, said it was reviewing the nature of the proceedings and would have more to say on the specific claims "in due course". ($1 = 1.2617 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

