FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares jump to fresh high
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2013 / 11:22 PM / in 5 years

Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares jump to fresh high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the country’s biggest mortgage lender reported a record half-year profit.

CBA shares were at A$67.18 at 2312 GMT, up 2.5 percent, after rising as high as A$67.38.

The bank’s cash profit rose 6 percent to A$3.78 billion ($3.90 billion), in line with analysts’ expectations, buoyed by its retail bank business and improvements in global markets that boosted wealth management earnings.

CBA said it expected domestic business and consumer confidence to improve in line with a more stable global outlook.

$1 = 0.9700 Australian dollars Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.