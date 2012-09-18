UPDATE 1-Australia c.bank saw scope to ease if growth threatened

* RBA says has room to ease if outlook worsens significantly

* Sees downside risks to global economy

* Analysts say minutes underscore easing bias, see no urgency (Adds analyst comments, market reaction)

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank said a benign inflation outlook meant it had scope to cut interest rates in response to any major threat to growth, noting a sharp fall in some of the country’s key export prices and a shaky global environment.

In minutes of the Sept. 4 meeting, where the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate unchanged at 3.5 percent, board members also observed that past cuts were still working their way through the economy.

“The current assessment of the inflation outlook continued to provide scope to adjust policy in response to any significant deterioration in the outlook for growth,” the minutes revealed.

For now, the board judged it right that interest rates in the economy remain a bit below average. Yet, members also sounded less comfortable with the outlook, noting the global economy remained subject to “significant downside risks”.

“Of particular note this month was the recent sharp decline in some bulk commodity prices,” they said.

The board also discussed the possibility that a high local dollar was weighing more heavily on the economy than might have been expected. But any negative impact from a strong exchange rate has so far been mild with the unemployment rate remaining relatively low, the minutes noted.

Markets took the RBA’s remarks in their stride with the Australian dollar little changed on the day at $1.0477.

Alvin Pontoh, strategist at TD Securities, said while the minutes were slightly more dovish than he expected, he believed the RBA will not lower rates until November.

“There is no urgency to cut. We believe the RBA can afford to wait and assess the incoming data for another month. Unless activity improves materially, a tame Q3 core inflation print should pave the way for a November rate cut,” he said.

On China, board members said the most recent data has been a bit weaker, contrasting with earlier hopes Chinese growth may be stabilising at a more reasonable pace.

The weakness in China was one cause of sharp declines in spot prices for iron ore and coking coal, Australia’s top two exports.

“Members noted that these price falls were likely to be reflected relatively quickly in export prices,” the minutes showed.

“If sustained, this decline would imply a larger fall in the terms of trade than the staff had earlier forecast, though the terms of trade would still remain high by historical standards.”

The slowdown in China has not only savaged prices for key commodities but also led several miners including Fortescue Metals Group to slice planned investment spending.

The Australian government as well cut its earnings forecasts for commodity exports by around 10 percent for this fiscal year.

So while the economy enjoyed robust growth in the first half of the year, the latter half is looking decidedly more delicate.

Analysts said the unusual mix of a high dollar and falling terms of trade represented a tightening of policy, a key reason investors expect the RBA to cut rates further, following easings in May and June.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> have priced in a 50-50 probability of a cut next month and the market sees the cash rate falling as low as 2.75 percent in 12 months.

The RBA said mining investment has probably moderated in the June quarter, following a surge in the first three months of the year, however, data suggested the outlook remained very strong over the current fiscal year.

Even if falls in iron ore and coking coal prices were sustained, the RBA noted that large LNG and other mining projects already under way meant there will still be a “substantial increase in resource investment over the next year or so.” (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)