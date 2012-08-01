FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia commodity index up in SDR terms, off in A$-RBA
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 1, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia commodity index up in SDR terms, off in A$-RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of commodity prices rose 1.3 percent in July, from June, when measured in special drawing rights (SDR) terms.

However, the index fell 2.4 percent in Australian dollar terms as the local currency rose sharply in the month.

The RBA said that, in SDR terms, the largest contributors to the rise in July were increases in the prices of wheat and oil. Other rural commodities prices also increased, while prices of coking coal and thermal coal declined in the month.

The index was down 9.8 percent on July last year in SDR terms, and had fallen by 10.8 percent in Australian dollar terms. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.