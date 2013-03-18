FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus tax on deposits a step back - Australia central bank
March 18, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus tax on deposits a step back - Australia central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Tuesday said he had been very surprised by plans to tax depositors in Cyprus as part of a bailout package and saw it as a step back for the region.

Answering questions after a speech, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said the plans for a tax threatened integrity of deposits generally and could lead to runs on banks in other euro zone countries where bailouts might be needed.

On the domestic outlook, Lowe said the RBA expected a very substantial increase in resource exports from Australia in coming years as past mining investment boosted production. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

