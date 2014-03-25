FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian dollar has declined, is helping economy-RBA
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australian dollar has declined, is helping economy-RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar’s decline over the past year or so is playing an important role in helping stabilise the economy, a top central bankers said on Tuesday, though he would not be drawn on whether the currency was still too strong.

Asked if the dollar was “uncomfortably high”, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy governor Philip Lowe said only that it had come down from the peaks seen in 2012 and early 2013, and in line with Australia’s declining terms of trade.

The central bank had run a long verbal campaign to get the currency lower to assist the economy, but more recently has toned down its rhetoric.

Asked about rising house prices, Lowe said the appreciation was a natural response to stimulative monetary policy and would only be of concern if it prompted wide scale speculation in homes. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.