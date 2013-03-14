Australia housing picking up, outlook uncertain -RBA

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s housing market should enjoy a gradual recovery in the next couple of years, a top central banker said on Thursday, though he cautioned there was much uncertainty about how much this important sector would add to economic growth.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said a range of indicators suggested that past cuts in interest rates were supporting home prices and demand.

The central bank is counting on a revival in home building to help partly offset an expected cooling in mining investment later this year.

“Our expectation is that there will be a further gradual increase in dwelling construction activity over this year and the next,” said Kent, who heads the bank’s economics department.

“This moderate growth in dwelling investment will play some role in helping to support a gradual pick-up in economic growth more broadly from what is expected to be a rate a little below trend this year,” he told a building conference.

Yet he also said it was hard to know how strong this recovery might be and promised to keep an eye out for any weakness in the sector.

After cutting rates by 125 basis points last year, the RBA has kept policy steady the last few months in the hope that the stimulus already in the pipeline would feed through to demand.

Recent data have indeed show signs of promise, culminating earlier Thursday with the biggest monthly job gains in almost 13 years. That has led markets to drastically scale back expectations of further rate cuts.

Kent gave little away about the outlook for policy in his speech.

He noted that, for the country as a whole, home prices had been rising gradually since about May last year, though there was much variation from region to region. Auction clearance rates had also picked up and surveys showed people were more confident that prices were not going to fall anew.

On the other hand, the turnover of homes bought and sold had fallen sharply from the very brisk pace seen for much of the last decade, and did not look like returning to those highs.

The demand for housing loans was also far more subdued than in the prior two decades, even though the supply of credit remained plentiful.

Approvals to build new homes had picked up noticeably from their trough in early 2012, said Kent, particularly for multi-unit developments.

However, dwelling investment as a share of the economy was still close to the troughs of over a decade ago, he added. Some of that softness was likely due to constraints on the supply side from ranging from land to planning regulations.

“Our liaison with the housing industry confirms that demand for new housing has been more positive over recent months,” said Kent. “At the same time, however, our contacts note that conditions still remain relatively subdued in most states.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)