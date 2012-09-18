Australia monetary policy still very effective-RBA

ADELAIDE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian monetary policy is still very effective as there has been plenty of scope to lower interest rates to offset the impact of increased funding costs for banks, a top central banker said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle also said there had been no sign that tighter regulation for banks had curtailed the supply of credit in the economy, now or in the future.

Speaking on stricter liquidity rules required under Basel III, Debelle dismissed concerns voiced by some banks that meeting the rules would cost too much, saying the overall cost would be small and well worth paying for a more stable financial system.

The rise in funding costs for banks had more to do with market pressures and ratings concerns than tougher regulations, argued Debelle.

The RBA had taken higher funding costs into account when setting monetary policy, taking its cash rate lower than in the past to offset the impact on the rates that matter in the economy, from mortgages to business loans.

“In the current environment, there has been ample scope to lower the cash rate sufficiently so as to bring these other rates to where they need to be to achieve the desired stance of monetary policy,” he said.

The central bank has cut its cash rate by 125 basis points since last November, taking it to 3.5 percent.

“In this regard, it is important to stress that the transmission of monetary policy is still very effective in Australia.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole)