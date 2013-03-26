Global financial reform push needs to avoid "overload"-RBA

SYDNEY, March 26 (Reuters) - Australia should use its chairmanship of the Group of 20 next year to focus on implementing the global financial regulations already agreed upon rather than coming up with yet more new rules, the head of the country’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens said the welter of reforms set in process since the global financial crisis were already having unintended consequences and adopting any more could cause regulatory “overload”.

“By 2014 we will have reached a point in the financial regulatory sphere where the G20 should be looking for careful and sustained efforts at implementation of the regulatory reforms that have already been broadly agreed, but being wary of adding further reforms to the work program,” Stevens said in a speech at a regulations conference.

“Lest this be considered too weak a position, let us remember how much is being attempted.”

Stevens said some of the early reform proposals were already running into complications and having to be “tweaked”, sometimes years before they were even due to come into effect.

One contentious area was regulations for over-the-counter derivatives that extended across national borders, such as those in the United States’ Dodd-Frank Act.

Authorities in the US and Europe should recognise the legitimate concerns of smaller markets, such as Australia, when setting these rules, said Stevens.

He also said it was important that the G20 strike the right balance between more regulation and more effective enforcement of the existing rules. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)