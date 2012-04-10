FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CHAMP sells logistics firm to McAleese
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 6 years

Australia's CHAMP sells logistics firm to McAleese

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Australian private equity firm CHAMP Private Equity sold its transport logistics firm International Energy Services to privately owned transport group McAleese Group, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although local media have valued it at A$300 million.

It was the latest trade sale for Australian private equity, with IPOs out of favour due to weak stock markets and poor receptions for other recent floats.

CHAMP bought the group in January 2005 and expanded it into Singapore.

McAleese, headed by former Asciano boss Mark Rowsthorn, bought all three IES divisions including fuel transport business Cootes Transport and IES Resources, which provides services to the mining sector.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.