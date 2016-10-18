FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Australia's Charter Hall cancels A$1.1 bln property trust listing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 10 months ago

Australia's Charter Hall cancels A$1.1 bln property trust listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian listed property company Charter Hall Group said on Wednesday it had canceled an A$1.12 billion ($860 million) initial public offering of its property trust because of a lack of institutional support.

"Despite receiving significant retail demand ... the institutional offer of approximately A$350 million ... did not attract the sufficient quality of support that the group deemed appropriate to create an orderly market," Charter Hall said in a statement.

Charter Hall, which had also planned to buy a direct stake in the Long WALE real estate trust, or REIT, had been scheduled to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange later on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3040 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.