FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Australia's Charter Hall property trust makes subdued debut
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 8, 2016 / 1:41 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Australia's Charter Hall property trust makes subdued debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates price, adds details on company, background)

SYDNEY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Charter Hall Long WALE REIT property trust received a subdued reception from investors on the first day of trading even though the offer amount had been cut and the projected yield increased after fund managers baulked at an initial float plan.

The spin-off from parent Charter Hall Group raised A$827 million ($637.04 million) rather than the A$1.12 billion that had been proposed initially, after the seller decided to retain more debt to increase the yield while reducing the IPO amount. Bond yields had surged during the initial offering period.

Shares in the trust, which contains properties leased to government and corporate tenants, were trading at A$4.01 by 0107 GMT, in line with the listing price of A$4 a share.

The Charter Hall Long WALE REIT listing came a day after shares in Australia's biggest chicken producer, Inghams closed 2.2 percent higher on their market debut.

That float had also been repriced lower by its owner, U.S. private equity group TPG Capital Management.

Meanwhile, a plan by TPG to launch Australia's biggest listing this year, which could value all of utility Alinta Energy at up to A$3 billion, has been delayed at least a week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, citing market jitters on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

$1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.