Australia approves China-led purchase of giant cotton farm
August 31, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Australia approves China-led purchase of giant cotton farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan on Friday approved the sale of the giant Cubbie Station cotton farm to a consortium led by Chinese textile company Shandong Ruyi.

Swan said a condition of the deal would be for Ryi, which will initially take an 80 percent stake in Cubbie, to sell down its interest in the cotton farm to 51 percent within three years.

Cubbie Station covers almost 1,000 square km of south-western Queensland and has been in administration for three years having racked up more than $300 million in debt during a prolonged drought. (Reporting by James Grubel)

