Chinese investors wary of Australian farm investments

CANBERRA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinese investors have complained that Australia’s foreign investment rules affect their confidence and enthusiasm to invest in Australian farmlands as Australia tries to lure more Chinese companies to open its northern outback to agriculture.

Australian Trade Minister Craig Emerson on Thursday released a joint China-Australia study which promotes more two-way investment in commercial farming projects, and which said China could be more involved in developing the remote north for beef and sheep meat, and possible rock lobster farming.

China is keen to guarantee food security for its 1.3 billion people, and Australia wants to bolster agricultural production and exports to meet global demand for food. The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation says the world needs to boost food output by 70 percent by 2050 to meet demand.

But the joint report highlighted concerns from Chinese investors over Australia’s foreign investment rules, and a lack of clarity over the so-called “national interest” test, which is largely undefined and gives the Treasurer the right to veto any investment which is against Australia’s national interest.

“Some Chinese investors perceive that this policy is not sufficiently clear and gives the Australian government extremely high discretion in approving investment projects,” said the report, signed by China’s Commerce Minister Chen Deming and Agriculture Minister Han Changfu.

‘UNFAIR TREATMENT’

While Chinese investment in Australian agriculture is much smaller than investment from Japan, the United States and Canada, Chinese investors believe they face greater obstacles.

“This perception of unfair treatment affects the confidence and enthusiasm of some Chinese enterprises that are considering investing in Australia,” the report said.

The report comes a month after China’s Shanghai Zhongfu Group won the right to invest $728 million in a major sugar cane development in the Ord River region in the north of the Western Australian state.

Another Chinese company, textile group Shandong Ruyi, sparked a major debate about foreign investment in farming in August when it won approval to take control of the giant Cubbie Station cotton farm in the Queensland state.

Foreign investment in farmlands is a sensitive political issue in Australia, particularly in rural areas, where concerns that Australia is selling too much of its farm lands has prompted an inquiry by Australia’s upper house Senate.

Emerson said food security could be the defining issue of the first half of the 21st century and Australia, which exports 60 percent of its agricultural production, wants to help bolster food supplies.

“Already one billion people go to bed every night hungry. This is not only a great humanitarian task, but it is also important to the stability of countries,” Emerson said. (Additional reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Chris Gallagher)