SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian company DomaCom has pulled out of a fund-raising effort to purchase S. Kidman and Co, the country's largest private land holding, chief executive Arthur Naoumidis told Reuters on Monday.

The decision removes a potential rival to a A$365 million ($276.78 million) joint bid lodged by Australia's richest woman, miner Gina Rinehart, and Chinese developer Shanghai CRED. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Michael Perry)