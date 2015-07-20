FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia says agrees deal with China to export live cattle
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia says agrees deal with China to export live cattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia has agreed a deal with China to export live cattle to the Asian country, the country’s Agricultural Minister said on Monday.

A deal for the export of live cattle was agreed in principal last year but had been held up by Chinese concerns over the potential risk from Bluetongue virus, threatening its national sheep flock.

But after months of talks between biosecurity experts in the two countries, a protocol to minimise the risk of the disease had been agreed, Australia’s Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce said. (Reporting by Colin Packham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
