Australia, China trade deal cuts tariffs, eases investment rules
November 17, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Australia, China trade deal cuts tariffs, eases investment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia and China on Monday agreed on a wide-ranging trade deal that would eliminate many tariffs on Australian exports while easing investment restrictions for Chinese investors.

The deal struck by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Chinese President Xi Jinping includes provisions to scrap Chinese tariffs on Australian resources and energy products.

Tariffs on Australian dairy products would be eliminated with four years, and those on beef within nine years.

Private Chinese companies would be able to make single investments of up to A$1.078 billion ($950 million) in Australia without needing a review by the government’s regulator. Previously, the limit was A$248 million. (1 US dollar = 1.1380 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

