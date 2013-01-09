FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China fund eyeing stake in Australia dairy group - report
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 9, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

China fund eyeing stake in Australia dairy group - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp , the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is among three big funds competing for a stake in Australian dairy producer Van Diemen’s Land, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

CIC executives are due to visit Tasmania in February for talks with Van Diemen’s Land, which is looking to raise A$180 million ($189 million) to boost its milk production, The Australian newspaper said, without naming any sources.

Three large funds have been given access to Van Diemen’s Lands books, VDL Chief Executive Michael Guerin said, without confirming whether CIC was one of them, the newspaper reported.

Guerin said the three funds had submitted proposals offering equity and debt and he expected to seal a deal by the middle of this year, anticipating no opposition from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that CIC is looking to invest in a fund launched by New Zealand’s Fonterra, the world’s largest dairy processor. ($1 = 0.9516 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.