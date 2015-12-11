FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's CIMIC wins $950 mln coal mine contract
December 11, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's CIMIC wins $950 mln coal mine contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s CIMIC has won a A$1.3 billion ($944 million) contract to continue running operations at the Lake Vermont coal mine in the state of Queensland, the contract miner said on Friday.

Australian private firm Jellinbah Group, which holds a majority stake in the mine, awarded the three-year contract to Thiess, CIMIC’s engineering unit.

Lake Vermont is an open cut mine producing hard coking coal and has an annual production capacity of 4.6 million tonnes, according to Jellinbah’s website. Its first shipment took place in 2009.

CIMIC was formerly called Leighton Holdings. ($1 = 1.3774 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Joseph Radford)

