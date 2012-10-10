FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's GVK wins Australian approval for Queensland coal terminal
October 10, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

India's GVK wins Australian approval for Queensland coal terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India’s GVK Power and Infrastructure won government approval for its new coal terminal in Australia’s Queensland state, with 60 conditions to protect the environment, Australia’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

The approval allows GVK and its Australian partner, the country’s richest person Gina Rinehart, to expand the existing Port of Abbot Point to accommodate its A$10 billion Alpha coal project, which was approved in August.

Environment Minister Tony Burke said the approval had been granted with 60 strict conditions to protect the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and the marine area.

The Alpha project has a mine life of more than 30 years, and would produce 32 million tonnes a year. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

