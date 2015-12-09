REFILE-Australia's east coast coal exports halted by protests

(Corrects spelling errors, paragraphs 4 and 5)

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The export of coal from Australia’s largest coal terminals was disrupted on Thursday after protesters chained themselves to equipment, causing a temporary halt to operations.

Activists, demanding that Australia commit to reducing its reliance on the coal industry, caused a disruption to the operations of the Newcastle Port, the world’s biggest thermal coal export terminal, and the Port of Brisbane and Port Kembla.

Australia’s biggest coal companies, including BHP Billiton Ltd , Glencore Plc, Rio Tinto , Peabody Energy Corp and China’s Yancoal Australia Ltd, rely on the port.

Operations at Newcastle port were halted for three hours after three protesters chained themselves to a conveyor, a spokeswoman for 350.org, the climate activist organisation behind the protest, told Reuters.

Shortly after 8 am local time, the protesters at Newcastle Port were removed. Two protesters were arrested at Port Kembla, though the Port of Brisbane remains shut as a man is suspended from a cable attached to a rail line preventing coal from getting to the port.

Newcastle Port, Port of Brisbane and Port Kembla were not immediately available for comment.