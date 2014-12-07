FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola Amatil to cut 260 jobs by 2015
December 7, 2014

Coca-Cola Amatil to cut 260 jobs by 2015

SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Struggling Australian food and beverage company Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd on Monday said it will cut 260 jobs as part of an organisation restructuring as it targets over A$100 million ($83 million) in savings.

The majority of the job losses will take effect in 2015, it added.

The company said trading conditions in Australia continue to be challenging but maintained its guidance for second-half earnings before interest, tax and significant items of more than the A$316.7 million reported in the first half. ($1 = 1.2037 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)

