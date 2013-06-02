FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Cochlear warns on profit after weak H2 sales
June 2, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 4 years

Australia's Cochlear warns on profit after weak H2 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Cochlear Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of hearing implants, warned its 2013 full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent hit by weaker sales in the second half and slower market growth in the United States.

Australia-based Cochlear said on Monday it now expected net proit after tax in the range of A$130-A$135 million ($135.3-$140.6 million), down from A$158.1 million a year ago, and compared with analysts’ average forecast of A$155.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ data.

The company said it expected final year dividend to be at least A$1.25 per share.

A$1 = $0.9603 Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast

