FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia cuts wheat output forecast on worries over drought
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Australia cuts wheat output forecast on worries over drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key growing regions curbed output from the world’s fourth largest exporter of the grain.

Wheat production was seen at 23.22 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, down from the 24.23 million tonnes estimated in September.

Australian cotton output during the 2014/15 season was pegged at 470,000 tonnes, down from the 580,000 tonnes predicted in September.

Canola production was forecast at 3.32 million tonnes, dropping from a September forecast of 3.39 million tonnes. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.