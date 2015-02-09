FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia raises 2014/15 wheat harvest after timely rains
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 9, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Australia raises 2014/15 wheat harvest after timely rains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia raised its forecast for wheat production in the just harvested 2014/15 season on Tuesday as timely rains in key growing regions aided yields in the world’s fourth largest exporter.

Wheat production during the 2014/15 season totalled 23.61 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, up from its December estimate of 23.22 million tonnes.

Canola production was pegged at 3.413 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 3.32 million tonnes in December.

Cotton production was unchanged at 470,000 tonnes, unchanged from September forecast. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.