FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Australia mineral export forecasts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Australia mineral export forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Following are the latest forecasts for
exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the
Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday.
    For story 
    
    All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:
    
                               Revised     New    
                               fcast       fcast       
                EXPORTS       2011/12     2012/13  
Iron Ore:                      463         510           
Refined copper:               0.386     0.365             
Copper mined                   1.832     2.227          
Coking coal:                   142       161           
Thermal coal:                  159       179            
Nickel mined/refined           0.240     0.258            
Aluminium                      1.713     1.563            
Bauxite                        9.977     8.894             
Alumina                       16.942    19.416                
Zinc mined                    2.373      2.363              
Gold (tonnes)                 331        361
    

    
    
 

 (Compiled by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.