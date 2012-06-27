TABLE-Australia mineral export forecasts

June 27 (Reuters) - Following are the latest forecasts for exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday. For story All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold: Revised New fcast fcast EXPORTS 2011/12 2012/13 Iron Ore: 463 510 Refined copper: 0.386 0.365 Copper mined 1.832 2.227 Coking coal: 142 161 Thermal coal: 159 179 Nickel mined/refined 0.240 0.258 Aluminium 1.713 1.563 Bauxite 9.977 8.894 Alumina 16.942 19.416 Zinc mined 2.373 2.363 Gold (tonnes) 331 361 (Compiled by Ed Davies)