SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that he will introduce laws intended to end the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd’s monopoly on equities cash-clearing activities and allow competition.

Morrison also said he will relax a law limiting individual shareholdings of the ASX to 15 percent, allowing the treasurer to approve larger shareholdings in the country’s biggest securities exchange. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)