a year ago
Australia Pacific LNG second unit starts producing
October 9, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia Pacific LNG second unit starts producing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, run by ConocoPhillips , confirmed on Monday that production had begun in the second of its two units.

"The second train is up and running, enabling our LNG Facility on Curtis Island to deliver commercial quantities of LNG at sustained output from both trains," Australia Pacific LNG Chief Executive Page Maxson said in a statement.

APLNG, a 9 million-tonnes-a-year project co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and China's Sinopec , is among three coal seam gas-to-LNG plants to have opened on Curtis Island off Australia's east coast over the past two years.

APLNG did not say when it would ship its first cargo from the second production train, but traders say it is due in the second half of October. The plant has loaded 47 cargoes since starting up last December.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney

