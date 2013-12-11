FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dexus-led consortium sweetens offer for Australian property trust CPA
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 11, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Dexus-led consortium sweetens offer for Australian property trust CPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Dexus Property Group and a Canadian pension fund have hiked their joint bid for Commonwealth Property Office Fund to challenge a rival offer, valuing the trust at A$3 billion ($2.7 billion).

The new bid, which is not subject to a minimum acceptance condition, comes two weeks after CPA terminated its deal with Dexus and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in favour of property investor GPT Group.

GPT’s biggest shareholder is Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited.

Dexus and the Canadian fund are now offering a cash payment of A$0.7745 and 0.4516 Dexus securities, valuing each CPA unit at A$1.27 based on Dexus’ closing price on Tuesday and representing a 2.6 percent premium to GPT’s offer, Dexus said in a statement.

By comparison, GPT is offering A$0.75325 in cash and 0.141 GPT security for each CPA unit.

GPT and CPA were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 1.0939 Australian dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.