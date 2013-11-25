FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian property trust CPA ditches Dexus deal, open for better offer
November 25, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Australian property trust CPA ditches Dexus deal, open for better offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian real estate trust Commonwealth Property Office Fund (CPA) has terminated a deal with Dexus Property Group and a Canadian pension fund, after receiving a higher takeover offer from property investor The GPT Group.

The A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid from GPT, whose biggest shareholder is Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, has gate-crashed the deal with Dexus and Canada Pension Plan Investment, as foreign investors bet on the upward trend in Australia’s office property sector.

Commonwealth Managed Investments Limited (CMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Bank of Australia that manages CPA on behalf of unit holders, said it had scrapped the A$2.8 billion deal after considering the GPA offer.

CMIL said Dexus and the Canadian fund could undertake further due diligence on a non-exclusive basis until December 9, and added that it would consider “any proposal that maximises unitholder value”.

Units in CPA were nearly flat by 0002 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the broader market, after pushing closer to a five-year high last week. ($1 = 1.0914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

