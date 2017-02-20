FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Light plane crashes near Melbourne in Australia
February 20, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 6 months ago

Light plane crashes near Melbourne in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A small plane crashed into a shopping centre near Essendon Airport outside Melbourne on Tuesday, Australian police said.

"At this stage we do not have information regarding possible casualties," Victoria state police said on their official Twitter account.

Sky Television said the aircraft was a five-seater and showed burning wreckage at the shopping centre, and fire crews hosing down debris. Essendon Airport is a small airfield mainly used by light planes. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

