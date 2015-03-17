FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CBA executive charged with $1.5 mln bribery
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Former CBA executive charged with $1.5 mln bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - A former executive of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia was arrested and charged on Wednesday with bribery following an investigation involving Australian and United States authorities.

More than $1.5 million in suspected corrupt payments have been frozen by the Fraud and Cybercrime Squad, said Australian police.

The 61-year old U.S. national, a Sydney resident, is suspected, with another former CBA employee, of having granted a U.S. IT company a contract without putting it to public tender, the Australian police said. In exchange, the two allegedly received payment.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a statement it reported the matter to the police.

On Tuesday, a former Australian foreign exchange trader at National Australia Bank who used confidential economic data to make dozens of illegal trades was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison by an Australian court. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

