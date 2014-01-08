FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia casino watchdog launches review of Crown's Sydney gaming project
#Casinos & Gaming
January 8, 2014 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Australia casino watchdog launches review of Crown's Sydney gaming project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - An Australian casino regulator has formally launched a mandatory investigation into Crown Resorts Ltd’s fitness to operate a casino after it won approval to develop VIP gaming at a Sydney luxury resort from November 2019.

In a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority of New South Wales (NSW) called for public submissions regarding the approval of a restricted gaming licence to Crown, controlled by tycoon James Packer, at the Barangaroo development.

“It is expected that the investigation will be completed in March 2014,” said a spokesman for the authority. That would be a shorter timeframe for approval than the more usual period of about a year, according to local media.

Crown, which won the approval from the NSW government last year, has entered into a binding agreement with the government to develop a six-star luxury hotel resort including a VIP gaming facility at Barangaroo.

That dealt a blow to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group, which holds an exclusive licence for NSW’s only existing casino, also in Sydney, until 2019.

Crown shares closed up 2.1 percent at A$17.20 on Wednesday, while the market index was nearly flat.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
