FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown says needs gaming licence for Sydney hotel
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 2:34 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Crown says needs gaming licence for Sydney hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, said it needs a gaming licence in order to proceed with its planned luxury hotel development in Sydney.

“Without a gaming component that building can’t be commercially justified,” CEO Rowen Craigie told analysts in a conference call.

As part of its push into the luxury and VIP gaming market, Crown last week sealed a deal to develop a new hotel and casino resort in Sydney at the harbourfront Barangaroo development.

However, the exclusive casino licence for Sydney is held by smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group until 2019.

To succeed at the Barangaroo site, Crown would either need to convince Echo to share its licence, or convince the state government to issue a second casino licence. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.