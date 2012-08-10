Australia's Crown says needs gaming licence for Sydney hotel

MELBOURNE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, said it needs a gaming licence in order to proceed with its planned luxury hotel development in Sydney.

“Without a gaming component that building can’t be commercially justified,” CEO Rowen Craigie told analysts in a conference call.

As part of its push into the luxury and VIP gaming market, Crown last week sealed a deal to develop a new hotel and casino resort in Sydney at the harbourfront Barangaroo development.

However, the exclusive casino licence for Sydney is held by smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group until 2019.

To succeed at the Barangaroo site, Crown would either need to convince Echo to share its licence, or convince the state government to issue a second casino licence. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)