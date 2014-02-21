FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia's Crown H1 profit rises 29 pct on Macau casino
February 21, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Crown H1 profit rises 29 pct on Macau casino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Macau in headline, paragraphs 1, 4, 5, corrects typographical errors in paragraphs 2, 3, 7, adds conversion in paragraph 2)

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Resorts Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, posted a 29.4 percent rise in its first-half net profit on Friday, largely driven by record earnings from its Macau businesses.

Net profit after tax excluding any impact from volatile VIP gaming revenue rose to A$315.0 million ($282.92 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$243.5 million a year ago, the company said in a statement.

That was slightly lower than three analysts’ forecasts of A$318.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Crown, which co-owns Macau casino Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , said the record earnings achieved by its Macau business was the major contributor to its net profit growth.

Last week, the Macau unit posted a 52.8 percent rise in full year net profit, boosted by a flood of wealthy Chinese gamblers keen to punt in its glitzy casinos.

The company said its Australian casino businesses had been impacted by “weak consumer sentiment”.

Crown shares closed at A$17.23 on Thursday. The stock has jumped 48 percent over the past year against a 6 percent rise in the broader market.

$1 = 1.1134 Australian dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
