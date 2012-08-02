FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Crown mulls funding options for new projects
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Crown mulls funding options for new projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire James Packer’s gaming group Crown Ltd said on Friday it is considering a hybrid issue among funding options to help finance its big spending plans, including a new luxury hotel in Perth announced this week.

Crown said in a statement it is considering various funding options to support its capital projects in the Western Australian state capital, Perth, and at Crown Melbourne.

Packer’s group also signed an exclusive agreement on Thursday with developer Lend Lease Corp to develop a hotel resort at Sydney’s harbourside Barangaroo South.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.