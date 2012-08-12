FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Crown launches A$400 mln notes offer
August 12, 2012

Australia's Crown launches A$400 mln notes offer

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian casino group Crown Ltd said on Monday it is planning a subordinated notes offer to raise A$400 million to support growth of its premium-branded asset portfolio.

Crown, owned by billionaire James Packer, said last week it hopes to use the casino licence of its rival Echo Entertainment Group in order to go ahead with a planned luxury hotel development in Sydney.

Crown has sealed a deal to develop a new hotel and casino resort in Sydney at the harbourfront Barangaroo development, as part of its push to build a global brand in the VIP gaming market and attract more Asian high-rollers.

