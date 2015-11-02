FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Platts stops assessing Australia Stybarrow crude price, ends AHS index
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Platts stops assessing Australia Stybarrow crude price, ends AHS index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil pricing agency Platts said it would stop assessing prices for Australian Stybarrow crude from Monday after the field exported its last cargo in July.

Platts will also discontinue the Asian Heavy Sweet (AHS) Crude Index from Monday, it said on its website the day before.

The AHS is an average of price assessments at the Asian market close of Australian heavy sweet crude grades Enfield, Stybarrow and Vincent, it said.

BHP Billiton and Woodside Petroleum jointly own the Stybarrow field.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
