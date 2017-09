July 11 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar fell on Friday after after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens warned that the Aussie currency was likely too strong, and at risk of weakness from a potential U.S. interest rate increase.

Stevens made his remarks to The Australian newspaper. The Australian dollar fell to as low as $0.9377 U.S. dollars, from $0.9394 before the article was published. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)