Australian CVC boss quits amid struggle to restructure Nine debt

SYDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Australian head of CVC Capital Partners has resigned as the private equity firm struggles to restructure A$2.7 billion ($2.83 billion) in debt owed by its local television network Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd.

CVC said on Thursday that Adrian MacKenzie, a key player in the A$5.3 billion buyout of Nine Entertainment, is leaving after 17 years with the firm.

A former investment banker who moved from London to Asia to head the Australia unit in 1999, MacKenzie has also been a member of the CVC board since 2007.

Rumours about his departure have been swirling for several months after the exit of other key Australia-based CVC deal makers as the firm cooled its investments in the country.

CVC was the first big international private equity firm to set up shop in Australia, notching its first success in 2004 with the float of clothing group Pacific Brands.

But the firm has since run into headwinds, loading up on debt before the global financial crisis struck.

Regardless of the outcome of its ongoing negotiations with lenders over Nine’s debt, CVC faces an A$1.8 billion loss on its original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single buyout deal in Asia.

Rolly van Rappard, co-founder and managing partner of CVC, said it was MacKenzie’s decision to leave and “he will remain a friend of the firm.”

“Adrian ... was instrumental in establishing our Asian business and in launching our first Asian fund in 2000 - a very successful fund overall to which the Australian portfolio made a significant contribution,” van Rappard said.