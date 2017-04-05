FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Damage to Australian coal rail line worse than expected - source
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2017 / 3:35 AM / 5 months ago

Damage to Australian coal rail line worse than expected - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 5 (Reuters) - One of four major rail lines that moves coking coal from mines in cyclone-hit northeast Australia to port facilities has suffered more water damage than expected, a mining company source with operations on the line told Reuters, delaying its anticipated re-opening.

"Our understanding is the reopening of the rail line ... is likely to be early next week at best," the source, who requested anonymity, said of Aurizon's Blackwater line.

Aurizon said on Monday that the line, which transported more than 60 million tonnes of coal last year from mines operated by BHP Billiton, Glencore PLC, Sojitz Corp and others, was scheduled to re-commence operations late this week.

Aurizon did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

