Australia's Woodside restarts oil production at Enfield

PERTH, March 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it had restarted production at its Enfield oil field off the coast of northwest Australia after the passage of Cyclone Lua over the weekend.

“Production remains shut-in from the Vincent oil field off the North West Cape and the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields on the North West Shelf,” spokeswoman Laura Lunt said in an emailed statement.

Enfield produced an average of 19,623 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, according to the company.

Woodside’s Vincent produces an average of 40,423 bpd, while the company’s North West Shelf fields produce around 16,503 bpd, according to the latest production report. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)